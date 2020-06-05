Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators searching for suspect in tire and wheel theft

OUACHITA PARISH, La. – According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, investigators are looking for leads following multiple incidences of tire and wheel theft.

Investigators say they’re looking for any information regarding the theft of the wheels.

Courtesy: OPSO

The primary targets have been OEM wheels mounted on Chevrolet, GMC, Nissan, and Honda vehicles in the Town and Country and Van Mark apartments in Monroe and in Roxanna Drive and West Westridge Drive in West Monroe.

Both the Monroe and West Monroe Police Departments are investigating similar thefts.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this article as we receive more information.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.