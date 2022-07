Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently looking into several recent burglaries in the Bawcomville area of West Monroe. The picture below is a surveillance camera photo of a person of interest investigators are trying to identify.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with any information about the identity of the person in the photo is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-329-1200