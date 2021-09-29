Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department investigating a theft at a West Monroe bar

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a theft that happened in West Monroe.

Per a post on the OPSO Facebook page, the theft occurred at the Arena Bar & Grill at 1411 Thomas Road.

Investigators say that a person of interest was seen on video surveillance driving in a silver GMC Envoy.

Anyone with information regarding this theft, or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

