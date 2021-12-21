Ouachita Parish Sheriffs arrest three in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in the area

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office have announced that three suspects have been arrested in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in subdivisions in Sterlington and Lakeshore, as well as Town & Country.
On December 17, with assistance from the Monroe Police Department, OPSO deputies arrested 18-year-old Josiah Williams and two juveniles who were in the process of committing burglaries in the Town & Country area.
Williams was booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:
- 12 counts Burglary of a Motor Vehicle
- 2 counts Theft of a Motor Vehicle
- 2 counts Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles
- 1 count Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- 1 count Simple Theft
The two juveniles arrested alongside Williams were booked into Green Oaks Detention Center on the above charges, as well as Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile.
The investigation is still ongoing with more charges pending. Authorities urge residents of Ouachita Parish to remove valuables from your vehicle and always lock your doors when they are unattended.