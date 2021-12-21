Ouachita Parish Sheriffs arrest three in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in the area

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office have announced that three suspects have been arrested in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in subdivisions in Sterlington and Lakeshore, as well as Town & Country.

On December 17, with assistance from the Monroe Police Department, OPSO deputies arrested 18-year-old Josiah Williams and two juveniles who were in the process of committing burglaries in the Town & Country area.

Photo courtesy of OPSO

Williams was booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

12 counts Burglary of a Motor Vehicle

2 counts Theft of a Motor Vehicle

2 counts Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles

1 count Possession of a Stolen Firearm

1 count Simple Theft

The two juveniles arrested alongside Williams were booked into Green Oaks Detention Center on the above charges, as well as Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile.

Photo courtesy of OPSO

The investigation is still ongoing with more charges pending. Authorities urge residents of Ouachita Parish to remove valuables from your vehicle and always lock your doors when they are unattended.