Ouachita Electric employee accused of theft from the workplace

WEST MONROE, La — Authorities say they have arrested a West Monroe man identified as Patrick Burks after he was reported to the West Monroe Police Department for allegedly stealing copper wire.

According to the complainant, Ouachita Electric, an employee Patrick Burks had copper wire in the back of his truck which is believed to be stolen from Ouachita Electric.

Authorities say they contacted Burks and advised him of his Miranda Rights.

Burks admitted to stealing the copper wire from Ouachita Electric and stated he intended to sell the wire to pay his bills.

The arrest report states Burks estimated he would receive approximately $200 for the copper wire.