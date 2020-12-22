CAMDEN, Ark. — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department along with the Camden Police Department, Arkansas State Police, and the 13th Judicial Task Force are working together to solve a homicide case in Camden.
According to the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a home on Mt. Holly Road on reports of someone screaming for help on Saturday, December 19, 2020.
When deputies arrived, they found 53-year-old Bryant Bailey lying on the ground in front of his home with gunshot wounds.
Bailey was taken to the Ouachita County Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
At this point in time, law enforcement is asking for anyone with any information about this murder to come forward. A cash reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- $900B COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress; Mnuchin says stimulus checks could arrive next week
- Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department investigating shooting that killed one in Camden
- Gov. Edwards expected to give holiday warnings as part of Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing
- Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,705 new cases and 51 new deaths, begins reporting vaccinations
- 2020 is deadliest year in US history