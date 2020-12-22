Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department investigating shooting that killed one in Camden

CAMDEN, Ark. — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department along with the Camden Police Department, Arkansas State Police, and the 13th Judicial Task Force are working together to solve a homicide case in Camden.

According to the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a home on Mt. Holly Road on reports of someone screaming for help on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

When deputies arrived, they found 53-year-old Bryant Bailey lying on the ground in front of his home with gunshot wounds.

Bailey was taken to the Ouachita County Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

At this point in time, law enforcement is asking for anyone with any information about this murder to come forward. A cash reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.