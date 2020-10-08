OPSO: West Monroe man allegedly bites woman’s ear in Subway drive-thru

MONROE, La. — According to authorities, they’ve arrested a West Monroe man accused of sexual battery.

Per the arrest report, authorities say they responded to a call at approximately 7 PM on Wallace Dean Rd in response to a sexual battery incident.

Authorities say a West Monroe man, identified as James Devin Lewis, is accused of grabbing the victims right breast and biting her right ear while offering to “help her make a male child.”

The victim claims Lewis would not stop and the victim requested to file charges.

Lewis was advised of his Miranda Rights and was arrested.

James Lewis’ bond has not been set yet.

