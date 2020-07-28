OPSO: Two arrested in storage unit burglary investigation

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection to recent storage unit burglaries in the Lakeshore and Arkansas Road areas of Ouachita Parish.

Kristen Blakeney

Steven Bell

According to OPSO, 33-year-old Kristen Blakeney and 35-year-old Steven Bell both were arrested in connection to the burglaries and on drug charges.

Blakeney has been charged with 2 counts of Simple Burglary while Bell was charged with one count of Possession of Methamphetamine.

During the investigation, deputies executed a search warrant that led to the discovery of several flat screen televisions, computer towers, and video game systems that were taken during the burglaries, along with methamphetamine.

OPSO says that the investigation into these burglaries continues.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: