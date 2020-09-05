OPSO: Two arrested in connection to theft of $44K worth of all terrain vehicles and a kayak

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting two arrests in an investigation that started on August 21, 2020.

Investigators say they were called to a storage facility on Cheniere Drew Road because a 20 foot trailer storing two Can Am four-wheelers, a Can Am side-by-side, and a kayak was reported stolen. The total value of these items is about $44,000.

Deputies say their investigation lead them to Jaclyn Lashare and Alan Ply as possible suspects.

On Friday, September 4, deputies report that Ply and Lashare issued a confession that says Lashare waited in their car while Ply entered the locked camper storage lot by deactivating the electronic fence.

Deputies say at this point in the investigation they have only been able to recover one of the four-wheelers, it is valued at about $8,500.