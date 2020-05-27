OPSO: Two arrested in burglary investigation

WEST MONROE, La. (Press Release) – An investigation by Ouachita Sheriff’s Patrol Deputies and Investigators into two recent residential burglaries in West Monroe has led to the arrest of two 17 year old juveniles.
Two residences were broken into on May 25th and May 26th, one on Puckett Lake Road and the other in Hilltop Acres.
The two suspects allegedly took several items from each residence, including a 55” television, iPads, a laptop and old currency.
Most of the items taken have been recovered.
The suspects have been booked into Green Oaks Detention Center on two counts of Simple Burglary each.
The identities of the suspects cannot be released due to their juvenile status.
The investigation is ongoing.
