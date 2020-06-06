OPSO: Two Arrested For Simple Burglary

WEST MONROE, La. (Press Release) – The investigation into a business burglary reported on June 5, 2020 in the 200 block of Laird St. in West Monroe has led to the arrest of two suspects.

The initial investigation revealed the suspects entered the business during the night of June 4th and took approximately $3500 worth of items.

During the early morning hours of June 6th, Deputies responded to a silent alarm at the same business and apprehended the two suspects as they were attempting to leave the scene after committing a burglary.

Andrew Taylor Fant and Jesse John Buelow have been booked into OCC on two counts of Simple Burglary each. Most of the items taken the night before have been recovered.

The investigation is continuing.