OPSO trying to identify suspects who stole Morehouse Parish ambulance, attempted to break into Monroe pawnshop

MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently trying to identify three suspects who attempted to break into a Monroe pawnshop after stealing an ambulance from Morehouse Parish.

On Tuesday, three unknown suspects stole an Ambulance from Morehouse Parish and drove to Monroe where they attempted to break into Bayou Pawn.

The suspects were unable to get into the business and left in the stolen ambulance.

If you recognize the person in the photos above, please contact Det. Cope at 318-329-2540 or contact Crime Stoppers at 318-388-2274.

