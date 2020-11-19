OPSO: Three arrested following felony theft investigation

WEST MONROE, La. — According to Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators, three locals were arrested following an investigation into some recent air conditioner condenser unit thefts.

Investigators say they have arrested Charles Spillers, Joshua Risher and Rachel Franks on felony theft charges.

According to arrest reports, the victim reported the incident on November 10, 2020 to OPSO after various A/C condenser units and parts were stolen from his property where he stores and sells his product along McCormick Road in West Monroe.

The victim then installed several deer cameras to keep watch on his property when the cameras captured an image of a dark colored SUV pulling a trailer onto the property. The cameras revealed three subjects going through the victims property.

From the images captured by the deer cameras, OPSO tracked down one of the suspects identified as Charles Spillers.

Charles Spillers

Courtesy: OPSO

According to the arrest report for Charles Spillers, he gave the name of the other arrestees, identified as Joshua Risher and Rachel Franks.

Joshua Risher

Courtesy: OPSO

Rachel Franks

Courtesty: OPSO

Per Rachel Franks’ arrest report, she admitted to stealing the victim’s property along with Joshua Risher and Charles Spillers.

Per Joshua Risher’s arrest report, he admitted to driving the other two arrestees to the location of the crime but denied any further involvement. He then asked to speak to his attorney and the interview was concluded.

The items stolen from the storage on McCormick Road in West Monroe were sold as scrap.

Charles Spillers, Joshua Risher and Rachel Franks have been arrested and booked into OCC on felony theft charges.

The investigation is ongoing.