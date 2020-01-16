OPSO searching for suspect who used stolen credit card

WEST MONROE, La. — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s are searching for a suspect who they say used a stolen credit card at a local business.

Investigators say the incident happened at the Dollar General on U.S. Highway 80 in Calhoun on January 7, 2020.







The person pictured above entered the business and purchased a cash card using a stolen credit card to pay for the purchase, officials say.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect or the theft is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.