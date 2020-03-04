OPSO searching for suspect accused of shoplifting alcohol

WEST MONROE, La. — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for a suspect accused of shoplifting.

According to OPSO, the theft happened on Tuesday, March 4, 2020, at the USA Travel Plaza on Highway 546 in West Monroe.





They say the suspect in the pictures above entered the store and took 2 bottles of liquor before leaving without paying.

Surveillance photos show the suspect as he entered the store and the vehicle he was in.

If you know who this person is, please call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

