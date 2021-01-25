OPSO SCAT investigation leads to drug arrest

MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office SCAT Team has arrested a Monroe man on drug charges following a traffic stop.

According to arrest reports, a deputy witnessed a vehicle driving along Desiard Street cross over the fog line multiple times and initiated a traffic stop.

The deputy states in the report that the driver, 32-year-old Patrick Ray, did not have a driver’s license and that the deputy noticed a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Patrick Ray (Mugshot Courtesy: OPSO / Background Courtesy: Associated Press)

The deputy was given permission to search the vehicle and during that search, they found one pound of marijuana along with four hydrocodone pills.

Deputies later searched Ray’s home with permission from the lease owner and found nearly 3.5 pounds of marijuana.

Ray was placed under arrest and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: