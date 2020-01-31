OPSO SCAT arrests West Monroe man on slew of drug, firearms charges

WEST MONROE, La. — (1/31/30) A West Monroe man was arrested early Friday morning after the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office SCAT Team received an anonymous tip about drugs being possibly sold at a West Monroe home.

According to arrest reports, the tipper also told law enforcement that there were supposedly several stolen firearms at the home in the 700 block of Tidwell Road.

When deputies arrived, they met 34-year-old Charles Knight. Deputies explained to Knight why they were there and Knight stated that he understood. He also stated that he had recently bought a few firearms. Reports state that when deputies asked Knight if any of the firearms were stolen or if he had any illegal items in the home, Knight told them no.

During a search of the home, deputies found the following:

Two grams of suspected Marijuana

Three suspected Clonazepam tablets

13 suspected Alprazolam tablets

One suspected Vyvanse capsule

One-half suspected Oxycodone tablet

One-half suspected Xanax tablet

Three suspected Ecstasy tablets

Four fluid ounces of Promethazine

Three and a half grams of suspected Meth

One and a half suspected Buprenorphine tablets

One glass vial of suspected Testosterone

Deputies also found approximately 14 handguns, 15 rifles, and two shotguns inside the home. Deputies later discovered that six of those firearms were listed as stolen out of Union Parish, Lincoln Parish, and Monroe.

According to the reports, Knight claimed that all of the firearms were his and that all of the drugs were for his own personal use.

Knight was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was booked on the following charges:

Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms (Six counts)

Illegal Carrying of Weapon in Presence of Narcotics

Possession of CDS I Any Other Schedule I

Possession of CDS, Schedule I – First Offense

Possession of CDS, Schedule III (Three counts)

Possession of CDS, Schedule IV (Three counts)

Possession of CDS, Schedule V

