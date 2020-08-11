OPSO SCAT arrests man on federal warrants, narcotics charges

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — A West Monroe man was arrested last week on several narcotics charges following a traffic stop.
According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop occurred on August 7, 2020, on New Natchitoches Road near the intersections of Violet and Keller Streets.
The driver of the vehicle, William “Frank” Underwood, had active federal arrest warrants for drug and weapons charges.
During the stop, deputies found a stolen handgun, 227 grams of Methamphetamine, 28 grams of Marijuana, 2 dosage units of Xanax, 3 dosage units of Hydrocodone, and 28 dosage units of Methadone.
Underwood was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the federal warrant and the following charges:
- 1 ct. Poss. of CDS II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Distribute
- 1 ct. Poss. of CDS I (Marijuana)
- 1 ct. Poss. of CDS II (Methadone)
- 1 ct. Poss. of CDS IV (Xanax)
- 1 ct. Poss. of CDS II (Hydrocodone)
- 1 ct. Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- 1 ct. Poss. of a Stolen Firearm
- 1 ct. Improper Lane Usage
His bond has been set at $193,900.
