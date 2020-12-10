OPSO: Man wanted on multiple chargest

Authorities with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for Johnnie Tremel Brown who is wanted on multiple charges.

Officials say anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers to submit a tip.

All information is strictly confidential.

Brown is wanted on charges for Battery of a Police Officer, Resisting an Officer, Felony Theft, Att. Poss. of Marijuana, and 2 Cts. of Domestic Abuse Battery Child Endangerment.