OPSO: Man arrested on three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man on three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer.

According to OPSO, deputies were called to the 300 block of Fortune Drive around 2 AM on Sunday, September 6, 2020, on reports of a burglary.

When deputies arrived, they found 32-year-old Matthew Beiber and detained him as a possible suspect.

During the investigation, Beiber was able to take control of an OPSO patrol vehicle and then led deputies on a chase.

During that chase, Beiber rammed into two OPSO patrol units on Keystone Road. He then drove along the road for a short distance before turning around and attempting to run over the deputies that he had just rammed into.

Beiber continued fleeing, making it to Morehouse Parish before he eventually crashed and was re-apprehended.

Beiber was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer (3 counts)

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Beiber’s bond has been set at $1,507,500.