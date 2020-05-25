OPSO: Man arrested for aggravated animal cruelty; accused of throwing his dog against wall, floor until it died

WEST MONROE, La. — A Glenmora man was arrested in West Monroe after allegedly throwing his own dog against the wall until it died from its injuries.

WARNING: The following details may be deemed graphic by some viewers. Discretion is advised.

On Sunday, May 24, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 1100 block of Owens Road in Calhoun. Reports say the suspect, 41-year-old Christopher Gilchrist, had left the scene before deputies arrived.

Once on the scene, a complainant told deputies that Gilchrist had thrown his own dog against the wall and door numerous times until it died from it’s injuries.

Reports say that when the deputies entered the home, they found a large pool of blood near the entrance of the bedroom. They also found blood on several pieces of furniture in the room and also on the floor, the walls, the back and front door, and a towel that was on the floor.

The deputies found the dog in a plastic bag with large amounts of blood on it’s face, legs, and back.

Deputies made contact with Gilchrist at the Glenwood Regional Medical Hospital. When questioned about the incident, Gilchrist stated that he was “off his medication and he did not know what to do.” Gilchrist stated that he knows he killed his dog and stated that it was because he was Bipolar, then refused to answer any more of the deputies questions.

Gilchrist was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on one count of Aggravated Animal Cruelty. His bond has been set at $25,000.

