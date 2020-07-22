OPSO: Man accused of holding gun to the heads of two adults and two children

STERLINGTON, La. — An Oak Grove man was arrested on Wednesday morning and accused of holding a gun to the heads of two adults and two children after forcing his way into their home.

According to arrest reports, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of Gilford Avenue in Sterlington early Wednesday morning in regards to a disturbance.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found 40-year-old Danniel Burrell standing in the front yard and screaming that the victims were “raping his girlfriend.”

Due to Burrell’s “agitated and volatile state”, deputies detained him while conducting the investigation.

According to the victims, Burrell showed up to the home and forced his way in before battering both the man and woman inside with a 2×4. The victims also stated that Burrell pulled out a handgun during the incident and put it to the head of both the man and woman as well as their two small children while continuing to scream that they were holding Burrell’s girlfriend captive. Reports say that one of the children gave police the same testimony and that evidence inside of the house was consistent with the testimonies.

Deputies were able to find a 2×4 and a loaded handgun with one round in the chamber inside of Burrell’s truck.

Burrell was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Home Invasion

Aggravated Battery (2 counts)

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (4 counts)

Burrell’s bond has been set at $140,000. At the time of publication, no mugshot was available for Burrell. The article will be updated once the mugshot is available.

The woman who Burrell alleged was being raped has reached out to us at KTVE/KARD. She stated that she was not at the residence nor was she being raped and that the accusations are incorrect.

