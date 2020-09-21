OPSO: Local man accused of committing a lewd act in front of children

BROWNSVILLE/BAWCOMEVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have one man in custody on charges of obscenity.

OPSO Deputies say they were contacted by a woman who drove by a man standing in the road committing a lewd act.

According to the caller, she was in the car with her kids when they all were able to see what the man was doing by the light from his cellphone.

Deputies say they arrived on the scene and made contact with Joshua Juneau and advised him of his rights, but deputies say he did not acknowledge if he understood them.

Juneau was booked into OCC.