OPSO investigating vehicle burglaries in Thatcher Pointe Subdivision

STERLINGTON, La. — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a string of early morning vehicle burglaries that happened in the Thatcher Pointe Subdivision in Sterlington.

According to police, the suspects roamed the neighborhood on foot in search of unlocked vehicles. The suspects have taken firearms and cash from those vehicles.

In the following surveillance footage clips, the suspects and suspected vehicles used can be seen.

Investigators say that the suspects are also wanted by the Monroe Police Department and West Monroe Police Department for questioning in regards to recent burglary and theft investigations in both cities.

If you have any information about this case or the suspects, please call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.