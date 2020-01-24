OPSO Investigating Theft of Credit Cards

CALHOUN, La. (Press Release) – (1/24/20) Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are investigating the theft of credit cards and the subsequent use of the stolen cards by making purchases at businesses in the Calhoun-West Ouachita Parish area.

The cards were recently stolen from a victim that was involved in a serious automobile accident and the victim has no knowledge of the identity of the person that took them.

The suspect is shown in the surveillance camera photos using the stolen cards at the 101 Travel Plaza on January 22, 2020. The suspect is believed to be driving a maroon 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe, license unknown, and may have a white male passenger in the vehicle.

Anyone with any information as to the identity of the suspect pictured or the theft is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.