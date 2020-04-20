OPSO investigating Sunday night shooting that killed one

CALHOUN, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a Sunday night shooting that killed one woman.

According to police, deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 500 block of Richard Linder Road at approximately 6:30 PM.

Deputies found a female victim dead at the scene. Her identity is not being released at this time.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation and police are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

