OPSO investigating shooting on Horne Lane that killed one, injured another

WEST MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday night shooting on Horne Lane that killed one.

According to OPSO, the shooting happened at approximately 8:55 PM on Monday, January 18, 2021, in the 200 block of Horne Lane in West Monroe.

As of right now, one person is dead and the second victim is undergoing medical treatment. Their identities are not being released at this time.

