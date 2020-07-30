OPSO Investigating shooting in West Monroe

OPSO is currently investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Lilac St. in West Monroe.

Authorities say the incident was reported at 9:06 p.m. yesterday evening.

2 victims were wounded and transported to hospital for treatment.

Deputies say identities are not being released at this time.

There are no further details are available at this time.

We will update this article as information develops.

