OPSO investigating recent residential burglaries in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a series of recent residential burglaries in the Watkins, Fern, Tulip, and Grayson street areas of West Monroe.

Investigators are asking the public’s help to identify two persons of interest, shown in the photos below. Investigators also say that a dark colored pickup truck with a white tailgate is believed to have been used during the burglaries.

If you know who these two are, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

