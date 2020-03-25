OPSO investigating local Facebook scam

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a Facebook post where a legitimate account in the name of Mark Parker was hacked.

The post is asking for donations to help supply area first responders with various sanitizers, gloves, and other equipment as local agencies supplies have been depleted.

OPSO says that this is a SCAM. The post is completely false and is designed to defraud residents of cash or goods by taking advantage of their generosity and desire to help local first responders.

Delete this post if you see it on your page.

They say to be wary of any future posts, particularly of this nature during COVID-19, and confirm the authenticity of any group soliciting money or goods from you before you donate.

While this particular one involves social media, they urge residents to be aware that scams will be attempted by phone and other means as well.