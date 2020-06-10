OPSO Investigating Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card

CALHOUN, La. (Press Release) – Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently investigating the fraudulent use of a stolen credit card that occurred recently at the Pine Hills Grocery in Calhoun.

Courtesy: OPSO

Courtesy: OPSO

Pictured (attached) is the suspect using the stolen card during the transaction.

Anyone with any information as to the identity of the person in the photo is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

