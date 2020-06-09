OPSO investigating damages at local cemetery

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a recent damage to property case.

Investigators say that multiple suspects in vehicles entered the Roselawn Cemetery in Calhoun. When the suspects attempted to leave, the lead vehicle was “apparently too close to the gate to activate the gate sensor.” One of the suspects exited his vehicle and tried to force open the gate, damaging both the gate and the electric motor. The damage is estimated to be at $2,000.

One of the suspects involved is shown in the photo to the left.

If you know who this is or have any information regarding this case, please call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

