OPSO investigating after victim found with gunshot wound

MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday evening.

According to OPSO, they received a call at approximately 7:35 pm about a person who collapsed in a convenience store parking lot a the intersection of Standifer Avenue and Reddix Lane in Monroe.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say that an investigation into the shooting is underway, but no further details are available at this time.

This is an on-going investigation and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

