UPDATE: Monroe man arrested in connection to Sep. 2020 shooting on Finks Hideaway Road

UPDATE: MONROE, La. (2/8/2021) — An arrest has been made in connection to a September 2020 shooting at the Hideaway Place Apartments that injured one person.

According to court documents, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the 500 block of Finks Hideaway Road on September 24, 2020, in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, two victims told deputies that 23-year-old Taireek Anderson, along with another suspect, came to their home armed with guns. Anderson and the other suspect allegedly lured the female victim out of her home and then battered her once outside. When the victim’s boyfriend tried to intervene, one of the suspects began shooting at the boyfriend with a handgun.

During the battery, Anderson was allegedly wearing a bandanna to hide his face but that bandanna lowered and revealed his face to the victim who recognized him. Anderson allegedly fled the scene after the shooting.

A warrant for Anderson’s arrest was issued in September 2020 and he was taken into custody on February 7, 2021.

Anderson is currently being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

ORIGINAL: MONROE, La. (9/24/2020) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Finks Hideaway Rd. in Monroe.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred at 7:45 this morning, September 24, 2020.

The shooting happened at the Hideaway Place Apartments.

The Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one person was injured and they’re being treated at the hospital.

There are no further details at this time.

This is a developing story that we will update as we receive more information.