OPSO currently investigating tire, wheel theft

MONROE, La. — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently looking into the theft of tires and wheels from a vehicle at an auto auction on Gregory Road in Monroe.





According to OPSO, the possible suspect and vehicle are shown in the above surveillance photos.

If you know who the person is or have any information about this case, please call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

