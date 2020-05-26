Coronavirus Information

OPSO asking for public’s help to identify suspect in debit card fraud case

Crime

MONROE, La. — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigators are currently investigating a recent fraudulent use of a stolen debit card at two local stores.

Investigators say that the stolen card was used at a grocery store on LA Highway 139 in Swartz and at a convenience store on U.S. Highway 80 in Monroe.

The suspect is shown in the above surveillance camera photos and investigators say he may be traveling in a white smaller SUV, possibly a Ford Escape.

If you know who this is or have any information about the case, please call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

