OPSO arrest man accused of 2nd degree murder

WEST MONROE, La. – The investigation into a homicide by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators has led to the arrest of Dylan Stephenson, age 26.

Deputies responded to a shooting reported at 8:45 p.m. Feb. 27, 2020 in the 2500 block of Winnsboro Road.

The victim, Cydni Stephenson, was found at the scene with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Stephenson has been booked into OCC on the charge of one count of Second Degree Murder.

