OPERATION CEASEFIRE: Monroe’s Newest Public Safety initiative

MONROE, La. (01/01/2020)– Operation Ceasefire is a problem-solving police strategy that’s used to reduce issues like gang violence, illegal gun possession, and gun violence in communities. It’s been used in major cities including Boston, New York, New Orleans, and now Monroe.

“We’ve announced previously that violent crime has gone down 32 percent in 2018,” Jamie Mayo, Mayor of Monroe, said. “While we are very pleased, we are not satisfied with that. We want to make sure that we are continuing to get crime down even further.”

That’s why Monroe’s main focus for 2020 is public safety. Through Operation Ceasefire, police will carry out a strategy to work with community members to apprehend and prosecute offenders who carry firearms.

It will also make others aware of the punishment that offenders face for carrying illegal firearms in hopes of preventing them from doing the same.

“Operation Ceasefire is based on a commonly agreed upon fact that a small percentage of the city’s population is often responsible for about half of the crime, so getting those offenders to change their ways is the key to curving violence,” Reggie Brown, Public Information Officer with Monroe Police Dept., said.

While the O.K. program and the S.A.V.E. program have shown progress in Monroe, Operation Ceasefire will also be used to prevent youths from heading down a criminal path.

“We are always looking at trying to enhance and better the programs that we have and in doing,” Brown said. “We look at other programs and what other cities are doing all around the country to get some ideas to see what works, what best practices are working in other cities, to see if it can work here.”