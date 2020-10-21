Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating early morning shooting that left at least one person dead

UPDATE: According to Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies found one person wounded at the scene. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment where he later died.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time. This is an ongoing story and we will keep you updated with new information as it becomes available.

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) (10/21/20)— Police are investigating a possible shooting at Bream Bayou Apartments on Jennifer Lane this morning. Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded around 1:00 a.m.

Neighbors reported being awakened by the sound of a helicopter flying over the area.

There is no further information at this time but we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

