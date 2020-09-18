One person shot during a burglary in West Monroe, police investigating

WEST MONROE, La. — West Monroe Police are investigating a burglary turned shooting that left one person injured.

Details are limited at this time, but we do know that the incident occurred on Friday, September 18, 2020, in the 300 block of Splane Drive.

Police say that the victim, a resident of the home, was shot with a shotgun that was loaded with birdshot. That victim was airlifted to Alexandria and is now in stable condition.

Detectives have identified and made contact with a suspect. That suspect’s name is being withheld at this time due to the on-going investigation.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.