One man arrested in connection to homicide in Madison Parish

MADISON PARISH, La. — An arrest has been made in connection to a homicide that happened last Thursday.

The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a suspicious death on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found one man dead.

Officials have arrested 42-year-old Albert Brown in connection to the death. He is currently being held at the Madison Parish Jail on one count of Second Degree Murder.

The identity of the victim has not been released. The investigation will continue.