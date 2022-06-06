JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Friday evening shooting in Jeanerette leaves one dead and one in serious condition.

According to Jeanerette Police Chief Dusty Vallot, officers responded to a shooting that occured in the 700 block of Wilson St. around 7:30 Friday evening. There was a large gathering of people at a party when shots were fired. Initial investigations found several rounds from different caliber weapons.

Two victims were taken to a local area hospital. One of the victims, a 21-year-old male, died from his injuries on Saturday, June 4. The other victim is still in the hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made, but Chief Vallot says they are obtaining arrest warrants for multiple suspects.