Below is the updated version of this story as of 7:45 a.m.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Gold Nugget nightclub in Panama City. The incident occurred on the corner of US 98 and Drummond Avenue.

Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said as the club was closing around 4:15 a.m., a man walked outside, grabbed his gun from his car, and began firing into the club.

Another male exiting the club reportedly pulled out his gun and fired back. The original shooter was shot dead in the parking lot.

There is no longer a threat to the community.

Several vacant vehicles in the parking lot were also shot at. Several witnesses stayed at the club or were taken to the Panama City Police station to give statements– including the shooter.

PCPD is investigating this incident. Bay County Sheriff’s officers also responded to the scene.

News 13 will have more information on this deadly shooting later today.

