“Oh, I hit his truck? Good!”: Choudrant man arrested after striking victim’s truck with multiple gunshots

CHOUDRANT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Choudrant man is behind bars in Lincoln Parish after deputies say he fired several shots at another man’s vehicle over the weekend.

According to arrest reports, deputies with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home in the 2000 block of Highway 820 on Saturday, January 2, 2021, after receiving calls of shots being fired.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they made contact with 63-year-old William Kennedy in the front yard. Kennedy told deputies that he drove by his daughter’s home and saw the victim’s vehicle in the driveway. Kennedy claimed that the victim was taking Kennedy’s daughter’s belongings out of her home.

Kennedy continued, saying he went to his own home to see if his daughter was there. Once he confirmed that his daughter was there, Kennedy drove back down to the daughter’s home to confront the victim.

Kennedy told deputies that he confronted the victim and told him to leave, but that the victim began shouting and using vulgar language. Kennedy then stated that the victim got in his vehicle as Kennedy was walking behind it. He claimed that the victim drove forward about 10 feet and then began driving in reverse. Kennedy told deputies he “jumped” out of the way, believing the victim was trying to drive over him. Kennedy then stated that he pulled a gun out of his pocket, and “squeezed the trigger until nothing happened.”

When deputies made contact with the victim, they found 5 bullet holes in the rear of his truck and 6 shell casings on the ground. The victim told deputies that Kennedy’s daughter told him to go to her home and drop off her belongings since they had an argument earlier in the day. The victim showed deputies text messages that confirmed his claims.

The victim then stated that he tried to explain to Kennedy why he was at the home. The victim told deputies that he got into his vehicle and was starting to leave when he heard gunshots, at which point he put his foot down and tried to speed away.

The arrest report states that freshly overturned dirt and tire tracks at the scene matched up with the victim’s claims and not with Kennedy’s.

At that point, deputies placed Kennedy under arrest for Attempted Second Degree Murder. When deputies explained the reason for the charge to Kennedy and that he hit the victim’s truck with five of the six bullets that he fired, Kennedy stated, “Oh, I hit his truck? Good!”

Kennedy was taken to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and booked on the charge. His bond has been set at $200,000.