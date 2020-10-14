Official: Deputy tossed handcuffed woman to the ground

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Authorities say a deputy accused of tossing a handcuffed woman to the ground twice during an arrest in Louisiana has been charged and fired from his job.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Aaron Buckley was arrested Tuesday following an internal investigation into the incident that happened earlier this month.

A spokesperson says the woman was resisting arrest. But the official added Buckley’s actions were “not in line” with the office’s training.

Buckley, who was employed with the sheriff’s office for more than seven years, has been charged with two counts of simple battery.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment.