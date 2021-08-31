Obscene act lands Monroe man behind bars

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 28 a Monroe man was arrested after exposing his genitals to neighbors.

According to the arrest report, 30 year-old Anthony Jennings was seen several times walking near the street in front of his residence, undoing his pants, and urinating in the elderly neighbors direction.

While facing and looking at the neighbors, Jennings would shake and stroke his penis several minutes after urinating.

The officer on scene says that he placed Jennings in double-locked handcuffs and advised him of his Miranda rights.

Jennings was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and was charged with Obscenity.