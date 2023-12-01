WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Deputies with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal arrested an Oak Grove woman for setting fire to the house she was staying at with a friend. On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 47-year-old Tiffany Murray was booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail on one count of Aggravated Arson.

Around 11:45 AM on November 14th, the Oak Grove Fire Department responded to the 300 block of Ridgecrest Drive with a report of a house fire. Firefighters discovered that one person had been inside the home at the time of the fire, while another was in a car under a carport connected to the home.

After an assessment of the scene, State Fire Marshal deputies determined the fire was intentionally started in a bedroom. During the investigation, deputies discovered the homeowner had been letting Murray stay there up until the morning of the fire, when Murray was asked to leave.

As the homeowner was waiting in her car for Murray to gather her belongings, she was alerted to smoke coming from her home. When the homeowner went inside to investigate, she found her bedroom on fire.

The homeowner was able to escape and call the authorities. Murray was taken into custody and reportedly confessed to setting the fire in an interview with deputies. She was then booked in connection with the case.