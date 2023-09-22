OAK GROVE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 22, 2023, the Oak Grove Police Department opened an investigation after a complaint was filed about two boxes filled with small puppies being left in City Park. Officers found the boxes and discovered eight small puppies inside.

The investigation uncovered the identity of the suspect, 39-year-old Rachal Hollier of Oak Grove, LA. Hollier was located at her residence, where she was arrested and charged with eight counts of Cruelty to Animals via Abandonment. Hollier was booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail to await bond.

Photo courtesy of Oak Grove Police Department

At this time, the puppies recovered at the scene are being housed at the Oak Grove Pound and are available for adoption. Contact City Hall at (318) 428-3275 for more information.