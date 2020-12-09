Oak Grove man arrested on multiple drug distribution charges

OAK GROVE, La. — Authorities with the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Oak Grove Police Department began investigating the sale of methamphetamine by Thomas Brent White in the 1000 block of West Jefferson Street in Oak Grove.

Last week, detectives with the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office and Oak Grove Police Department initiated an investigation involving the sales of methamphetamine by Thomas Brent White at 1009 West Jefferson Street in Oak Grove. During the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for White’s residence. Detectives executed the search warrant on the evening of December 7 finding approximately twenty-two grams of methamphetamine packaged for sales, marijuana, Xanax pills, various items of drug paraphernalia, and other evidence of illegal drug distribution. White was arrested and transported to the West Carroll Parish Jail where he was booked for two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine With Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Alprazolam, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Violation CDS Laws in a Drug Free Zone.