Oak Grove man arrested on harassment charges after sending explicit videos on social media

OAK GROVE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday December 9, officers with the Oak Grove Police Department arrested 26-year-old Stanley Morey after an investigation revealed he had been sending harassing messages via social media.

Authorities initially began the investigation on Morey in October of 2021 when the OGPD and West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office began receiving complaints from multiple victims regarding sexually explicit materials being sent to them by Morey.

According to a post on the Oak Grove Police Department’s Facebook page, Morey had been sending sexually explicit videos of himself across multiple social media sites like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

While Morey was being arrested, investigators seized multiple items from his home as part of the investigation. Investigators also revealed that since Morey’s arrest, OGPD has had more victims come forward.

Morey is currently being held on $34,000 bond with more charges pending, and the investigation is still ongoing.

If you or someone you know has been harassed by Morey, please contact the Oak Grove Police Department at 318-428-3275.